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Surge vs. Scourge
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7 views • July 13, 2020
The battle lines are drawn heading into November, it’s Surge versus Scourge. For which side are you fighting? For every person sitting it out, there’s another fighting against your way of life. Better stand up with our guests Clare Lopez and Dan Wos before you find no ground left on which to walk.
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and at most other alternative video services.
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Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and at most other alternative video services.
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomondeck
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/
[email protected]
[email protected]
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