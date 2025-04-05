The Real Problem with Women Voting Conclusion: Their Influence Over Men

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Women’s voting influences men’s behavior and policy, shifting cognition and priorities in relationships and politics. Men conform for closeness, politicians chase female votes—young and old—while femininity sways outcomes like Prohibition. This power tilts gender dynamics, sparking debate over democracy’s stability and collective good.
Read the full article at Real Free News
#WomensSuffrage #MaleInfluence #PolicyShift #GenderDynamics #ElectoralPower