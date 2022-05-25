X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2782a - Economic Playbook Known, It’s Happening Again, Economic Agenda Is Failing

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Economic Playbook Known, It’s Happening Again, Economic Agenda Is Failing
The UK is facing another energy shock, people are becoming energy poor and soon the country will do what they did back in the 70s. Diesel prices are rising rapidly, will this effect supply chains. The economy is imploding, the people can see the playbook, the [CB] plan has failed.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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