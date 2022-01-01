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Silenced expert voices ̶ exclusive on Kla.TV (Review 2021)
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70 views • January 01, 2022
Also in the past year 2021 compulsorily financed state media categorically concealed most important expert voices of high-ranking doctors, microbiologists, researchers, scientists, lawyers and eyewitnesses. For you, exclusively, a summary review of most important expert voices who can finally share their revealing knowledge with the world at Kla.TV ...
✓ www.kla.tv/21169
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