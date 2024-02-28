Wealthy Doctor's California Mansion Could Slide Into The Ocean.

Due to recent severe rainstorms in California, this wealthy doctor, Lewis Bruggeman, whose $16 million mansion was built right on the edge of a cliff face above the ocean, could possibly end up having the mansion slide right off the cliff into the water right below it. In spite of this, he refuses to move out of the place, for reasons unknown to me.
