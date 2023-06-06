HOW TO READ THE BIBLE IN 50 YEARS Part 1 of 2

I’ve been working in the garden for a couple of weeks, tidying it up, and getting all sorts of exercise. And another kind of exercise you ought to be getting that's more important is, reading The Word of God. "So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God." (Romans 10:17)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.