Tom Luongo interviewed by Mike Adams: Currency wars and the Fed's REJECTION of Davos globalism

- Why the Fed is at war with the ECB and the Euro

- Fed leaders are NOT on board with Davos-style globalism

- Nord Stream sabotage analysis: Was it the British?

- Why the UK govt. wants America to fight its war with Russia

- Why the Fed will keep hiking interest rates well into 2023

- The economic and industrial carnage of Europe

- SILVER analysis: Shifting from monetary to industrial indicator





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