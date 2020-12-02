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Did he rush to certify the vote? | Andy Biggs on Doug Ducey
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19 views • December 02, 2020
Congressman Andy Biggs of Arizona comments on the state's certification of election results, the reported missed call from President Trump that rang at Governor Doug Ducey, and more. - with Newsmax TV's Alison Maloni on National Report, weekdays at 9AM ET
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