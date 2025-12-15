BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Max Blumenthal places the Bondi mass shooting in deeper context
279 views • 1 day ago

🔥 Last February, Max Blumenthal explained how Australia was hit with a suspicious wave of anti-Jewish incidents carried out by "paid actors," and how an Israeli teen phoned in anonymous threats to Australian Jewish centers. Israeli intel ultimately coerced Canberra to blame Iran.

Max places the Bondi mass shooting in deeper context

Source @The Grayzone

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

max blumenthalbondi mass shootingdeeper contextamilking antisemitism
