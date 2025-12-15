Max Blumenthal places the Bondi mass shooting in deeper context

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 Last February, Max Blumenthal explained how Australia was hit with a suspicious wave of anti-Jewish incidents carried out by "paid actors," and how an Israeli teen phoned in anonymous threats to Australian Jewish centers. Israeli intel ultimately coerced Canberra to blame Iran.
Max places the Bondi mass shooting in deeper context
Source @The Grayzone
