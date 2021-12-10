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Jeff Calls in to Thank Mike Lindell and Brannon Howse on The Lindell Report
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30 views • December 10, 2021
This is a short video but I decided to post it because I finally got to personally thank Mike Lindell and Brannon Howse on The Lindell Report! As host of The Patriot Review on FrankSpeech.com I am proud to be part of a group of wonderfully gifted people and true Patriot's who are fighting for our Constitution, our Republic, our individual liberties and freedom, and freedom around the globe. It Truly is an honor!
Thank you to all of you who watch The Patriot Review! God bless you all and keep fighting! We are in this together!
www.RedBloodedPatriots.com
Thank you to all of you who watch The Patriot Review! God bless you all and keep fighting! We are in this together!
www.RedBloodedPatriots.com
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