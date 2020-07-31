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"I trust my doctor" "I trust the CDC" "I trust the FDA" "I trust my Government"
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12 views • July 31, 2020
Trust, one of your most precious gifts, be careful with who/what you place that trust in. Be careful where you give your valuable trust, because it always comes with consequences. Governments have conducted bio-warfare experiments on the world throughout history. And as you see can see from current events it continues.
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