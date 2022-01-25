Britain’s Plan To Increase Military Deployment in Asia-Pacific May Agitate CCP

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01/20/2022 SkyNews Australia: UK is taking a significant change in its force posture in relation to the Asia Pacific. China has miscalculated its reaction to the UK, which has brought the UK more engaged with Asia Pacific countries. Britain deploys two offshore patrol vessels that are based in the Asia Pacific on a five-year rotation. And the UK also brought their whole carrier strike group through the region just recently. It makes the game of chess that the CCP are playing in this region more complicated because there’s an extra player.