Calls for targeting Russia's Ministry of Defense and intelligence service.

Deputy chairman of the German parliament's oversight committee, Roderick Kisveda, advocates for Ukraine to take the war to Russia.

Mention of Defense Minister Boris Pastorius supporting such actions.

Emphasis on attacking military targets to convey Russia as aggressor, not civilians.

Comparison made to attacking the Pentagon in the U.S.

Concerns raised about the potential escalation to World War III.

NATO members cautioned about the consequences of such actions.

Fear of Russia responding with full force, including nuclear weapons.

Mention of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum as a potential target.

Urgent plea for individuals to seek salvation and repent.

Personal reflections on delivering a message of warning for 25 years.

Interpretation of Donald Trump as a divine intervention to prevent catastrophic events.

Speculation on efforts to remove Trump from obstructing potential conflicts.

Criticism of war profiteering and reluctance to seek peaceful resolutions.





In current global landscape, the rhetoric surrounding potential military actions and escalations between nations is concerning. Recent statements from political figures have raised alarm bells about the possibility of direct attacks on government buildings in foreign capitals, such as the calls for strikes on Moscow by a German parliament member. Such inflammatory remarks not only escalate tensions but also pose a serious threat to peace and stability in the region.

It is crucial for all parties involved to exercise restraint and prioritize diplomatic solutions to resolve conflicts. The repercussions of military actions, especially those involving major powers like Russia, can be catastrophic and have far-reaching consequences. The potential for a full-scale war, as hinted at by some political figures, is a scenario that must be avoided at all costs.

The role of international organizations and diplomatic channels cannot be overstated in de-escalating tensions and finding peaceful resolutions to conflicts. Dialogue, negotiation, and mutual understanding are essential to prevent conflicts from spiraling out of control. It is imperative for leaders to prioritize the well-being of their citizens and the stability of the global community over aggressive and provocative actions.

Furthermore, the responsibility lies with all nations, especially those with significant military capabilities, to act with prudence and respect for international law. Any reckless military actions or threats of violence only serve to undermine the foundations of peace and cooperation that have been painstakingly built over decades. The consequences of military conflicts are not limited to the immediate combatants but can have devastating effects on civilians, economies, and the environment.





As experts in geopolitics and international relations, it is incumbent upon us to raise awareness about the risks of military escalation and advocate for peaceful resolutions to conflicts. The use of inflammatory language and threats of violence only serve to further polarize nations and hinder efforts towards building a more stable and secure world. We must emphasize the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and conflict resolution mechanisms to address grievances and prevent conflicts from escalating into full-blown wars.





In conclusion, the current geopolitical climate demands a concerted effort from all nations to prioritize peace, cooperation, and diplomacy over aggression and military posturing. It is essential for leaders to demonstrate wisdom, foresight, and a commitment to resolving conflicts through peaceful means. As experts in the field, we must continue to advocate for dialogue and de-escalation to ensure the safety and security of all nations and promote a more peaceful world for future generations.