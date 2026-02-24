False Flags and Invented Emergencies — 'Emergency Powers' Is an Oxymoron

The Siracusa Principles enshrine what we all know in our hearts...





“No state party shall, even in time of emergency threatening the life of the nation, derogate from the Covenant’s guarantees of the right to life; freedom from torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, and from medical or scientific experimentation without free consent; freedom from slavery or involuntary servitude; the right not to be imprisoned for contractual debt; the right not to be convicted or sentenced to a heavier penalty by virtue of retroactive criminal legislation; the right to recognition as a person before the law; and freedom of thought, conscience and religion. These rights are not derogable under any conditions even for the asserted purpose of preserving the life of the nation” (Para. 58).

http://hrlibrary.umn.edu/instree/siracusaprinciples.html





Rights apply MORE during emergencies, not less, whether that emergency is real, perceived, or invented. Plot spoiler—they're invented!





Download BATTLE MANUALS FOR FREEDOM by Abdiel LeRoy, which includes KNOW YOUR MEDICAL RIGHTS (formerly THE COVID PROTOCOLS), at https://PoetProphet.com.





Find the paperbacks at https://Geni.us/Rights