Explaining the Faith - Carlo Acutis The Saint of the Internet and Millennials

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Fr. Chris Alar
Streamed live 13 hours ago With the challenges of our youth today being enormous, Fr. Chris Alar presents Blessed Carlo Acutis as an example to live by. Learn about this incredible saint who is the best example for our children today growing up in a time so influenced by the digital world.
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmiHIjDxNXw