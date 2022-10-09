Explaining the Faith - Carlo Acutis The Saint of the Internet and Millennials

Fr. Chris Alar
Streamed live 13 hours ago With the challenges of our youth today being enormous, Fr. Chris Alar presents Blessed Carlo Acutis as an example to live by. Learn about this incredible saint who is the best example for our children today growing up in a time so influenced by the digital world.
Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation
To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith
or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts
Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy
“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.
For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmiHIjDxNXw
