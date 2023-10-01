Quo Vadis





Sep 30, 2023





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Gisella Cardia for September 26, 2023





Here is the Extraordinary Message from Jesus to Gisella:





My daughter, there is nothing hidden that should not be revealed and nothing secret that should not be known.





Pray, pray the Holy Rosary for the souls who are being lost.





Man is stubborn and is leading the world to ruin, led by the command of Satan.





They want to destroy Christianity, my heart bleeds because I am continually outraged, the rulers no longer have the light of God.





Many priests no longer feel the duty of their Ministry, they leave me alone in the tabernacle, they have reduced my Church as a refuge for sin, the impurity grows immeasurably.





Pray for the priests that zeal and dignity will return to them.





Rome has been dragged into the mud of sin, pray that the enemies do not arrive at the Holy Gate.





I ask my consecrated people, do not profane my Body, listen to the Holy Spirit and not that of the world, the Holy Rosary, will have to be propagated in families, because it will be salvation in the last times.





I am with you every day, until the end of the world.





Your dear Jesus.





Our Lord gave a similar message to Gisella on April 26, 2022.





That message from Jesus follows here:





My children, why don't you take great care of My Work?





I have given you a place to be followed and blessed.





I have told you that one day that place will be like Eden and you look and take care only of your garden.





Brothers and sisters, act as my Apostles, when I asked them to watch, they fell asleep, do not be heedless of the works of God and respect with Love the place blessed by my Father, where I put my feet and where my Most Holy Mother, instructs you for the times to come.





One day it will be your refuge, don't forget that.





Pray for the Pope and for my Church, because they are wavering, the earth will continue to shake.





Now I leave you with my blessing in the name of the Father, my Most Holy name and the Holy Spirit.





The Church study of Gisella's apparitions and the phenomenon surrounding them is ongoing.





