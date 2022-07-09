[Jan 1, 2022] TOTW 2021 Rob Skiba: The Road to Freedom (5.7K views on YouTube)

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The Road to Freedom was the first of three of Rob Skiba's last live speaking events at Take on the World 2021. It was on Rob's heart at this years conference to tell the people of YAH "The body needs healing". Rob's message rings clear as he discusses breaking from our bondage and seek out the purpose our Father created us to walk in.
#robskiba #totw21 #healing
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