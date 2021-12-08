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Misleading Pastors, Priests & Prophets (8-12-2021)
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30 views • February 05, 2022
On this episode of the Innocence Redeemed podcast, I will be talking about pastors, priests, prophets and others who mislead the Lord's sheep. I present the consequences of this as well as give an example. I offer some convicting questions that I encourage fellow believers to ask themselves then segue into what I will be talking about in my next podcast in regards to apathy and indifference and that the misleading is how we got here. This podcast is part one of a two part series.
Verses referenced in this podcast may be found here:
https://www.innocenceredeemed.blog/2021/08/12/new-podcast-posted-misleading-pastors-prophets/
Follow the Innocence Redeemed podcast here:
https://rbergma29.podbean.com/
Verses referenced in this podcast may be found here:
https://www.innocenceredeemed.blog/2021/08/12/new-podcast-posted-misleading-pastors-prophets/
Follow the Innocence Redeemed podcast here:
https://rbergma29.podbean.com/
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