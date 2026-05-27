Was Fear the Real Pandemic? Unmasking the Nocebo Effect

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- Article argues nocebo effect weaponizes fear, causing physical symptoms through negative expectations and psychological conditioning worldwide.
- Author claims COVID-19 narratives exploited nocebo responses using media fear, mandates, lockdowns, and compliance messaging globally.
- Piece cites studies suggesting expectations increased reported medication side effects, reinforcing mind-body influence over perceived illnesses.
- Article criticizes governments, pharmaceutical industries, and health institutions, alleging coordinated psychological manipulation during pandemic responses worldwide.
- Author promotes skepticism, natural health practices, and rejecting fear-driven narratives as protection against nocebo-based psychological influence.
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