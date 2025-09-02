Cyber Security and Preparedness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cyberattacks are the top ongoing grid threat. EMP weapons are another major risk, capable of frying electronics. The solution is shielding critical hardware in EMP-proof containers. For a major project, this vital protection costs less than 0.1%.
#CyberSecurity #EMP #GridSecurity #Preparedness
