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Ohio: Local School District Cancels Classes After Many Employees Who Received the Covid-19 Vaccine Became Ill
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190 views • March 18, 2021
Ohio: Two days after employees were given their first round of Covid-19 injections, the Fairless Local School District canceled classes because many teachers and other staff members fell ill. As many as as 80% of the eligible employees across the state are accepting the injections. The local news station glossed over how many people became sick. Instead, the local Fox channel promoted the normalization of vaccine injury by quoting Dr. Maureen Ahmann, Medical Director for the Stark County Health Department, who said, “I am not surprised if people are having some of the reactions like that to the vaccine. In fact, it’s kind of good news because we know they are responding.” -GEG
SOURCE:
https://needtoknow.news/2021/02/ohio-local-school-district-cancels-classes-after-many-employees-who-received-the-covid-19-vaccine-became-ill/
SOURCE:
https://needtoknow.news/2021/02/ohio-local-school-district-cancels-classes-after-many-employees-who-received-the-covid-19-vaccine-became-ill/
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