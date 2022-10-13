Create New Account
EMF/Radiation Safety Expert on how to avoid harm from Wifi/5G/Bluetooth and other wireless and microwave devices
TishTalk
Published a month ago

In this episode, I speak with Tino Desideri, an Electronics Engineer who has worked in the Radar and Satellite industry and had formal training in EMI/Radiation safety and prevention. We discuss the current roll-out of 5G technologies and the potential harm to human health along with other radiation dangers in Wifi, EMF frequencies and microwaves. Tino offers simple protection strategies and dispels some of the current protection myths surrounding Shungite and other products being sold to protect from harm.  

