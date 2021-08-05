Modern Psalmist God is On the Move Part 2

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Jesus kicks out the money changers, bankers, False deities "Corporations". Government officials, keep lying over and over, The Pilgrims: America was dedicated to God and to propagating the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Galatians 2:4 My concern was because of the false brothers [those people masquerading as Christians] who had been secretly smuggled in [to the community of believers]. They had slipped in to spy on the freedom which we have in Christ Jesus, in order to bring us back into bondage [under the Law of Moses].
Time to heal the land: Great Great Grand Daddies Land before President Wilson FDR, IRS, Federal Reserve, Counterfeiting Money out of thin air, by Wizardry and Witchcraft, illuminati, Income and Property taxes. If my people humble themselves and pray I will heal the land, from technology, new inventions progressiveness. Shifting Sand always changing.
8.5.2021 Strong Delusion by Kollin Time to heal the land: Great Great Grand Daddies Land before President Wilson FDR, IRS, Federal Reserve, Counterfeiting Money out of thin air, by Wizardry and Witchcraft, illuminati, Income and Property taxes. If my people humble themselves and pray I will heal the land, from technology, new inventions progressiveness. Shifting Sand always changing. Only pure gold, silver coins are money in your pocket, throughout the Bible. Jesus doesn't lie, (Jesus is the Word of God) It is written into the Constitution. Article1, Section 10 Coinage Act 1792