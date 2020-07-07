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The David Knight Show (7July20 Full Show)
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30 views • July 07, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:11 Day 113 of America under siege as “expert” tells us it will go on for YEARS, then tips his hand by talking of “Dark Winter”
— 00:13:41 EPA says Lysol kills COVID — for THIS we shut down the world? Will Windex work? And, how do Hispanic death rates expose the lie
— 00:23:39 Ron Paul exposes TX Gov Abbott’s junk science & local GOP calls for legislature to open emergency session to stop his criminal orders
— 00:31:16 Doctor says common asthma drug cures COVID quickly. Lockdown vaxers don’t want you to know
— 00:41:19 Media wants Farrakhan, not Dr. Andrew Wakefield, talking about vaccine safety
— 00:45:52 Establishment threatens medical license of Dr. & State Senator Scott Jensen for exposing CDC death fraud and purges a college professor who talks about a study of police violence that doesn’t make racism the cause
— 01:09:18 Duckworth campaigns for VP by attacking Mount Rushmore. Is this what Democrats want? Sadly, it may be
— 01:12:51 2 yrs ago Politico laid out a plan for Democrat victory: “Fighting Fair is for Suckers”. Here’s their list (and most of it has been done)
— 01:31:59 Duckworth thinks she can get Dem VP spot by attacking Mount Rushmore. Sadly, she may be right
— 01:37:02 125 cases & no deaths? Yet EU is pouring $500 Million into Cambodia and creating a database for those who take the $20 each. And China is competing by funding universities & Belt/Road infrastructure.
— 01:45:17 BLM insane racism, hatred & radical feminism - from white councilwoman to Canadian “womxnist” & black militia Islamists
— 01:54:34 Atlanta Mayor has COVID (no symptoms), but BLM racist violence is the bigger killer
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:11 Day 113 of America under siege as “expert” tells us it will go on for YEARS, then tips his hand by talking of “Dark Winter”
— 00:13:41 EPA says Lysol kills COVID — for THIS we shut down the world? Will Windex work? And, how do Hispanic death rates expose the lie
— 00:23:39 Ron Paul exposes TX Gov Abbott’s junk science & local GOP calls for legislature to open emergency session to stop his criminal orders
— 00:31:16 Doctor says common asthma drug cures COVID quickly. Lockdown vaxers don’t want you to know
— 00:41:19 Media wants Farrakhan, not Dr. Andrew Wakefield, talking about vaccine safety
— 00:45:52 Establishment threatens medical license of Dr. & State Senator Scott Jensen for exposing CDC death fraud and purges a college professor who talks about a study of police violence that doesn’t make racism the cause
— 01:09:18 Duckworth campaigns for VP by attacking Mount Rushmore. Is this what Democrats want? Sadly, it may be
— 01:12:51 2 yrs ago Politico laid out a plan for Democrat victory: “Fighting Fair is for Suckers”. Here’s their list (and most of it has been done)
— 01:31:59 Duckworth thinks she can get Dem VP spot by attacking Mount Rushmore. Sadly, she may be right
— 01:37:02 125 cases & no deaths? Yet EU is pouring $500 Million into Cambodia and creating a database for those who take the $20 each. And China is competing by funding universities & Belt/Road infrastructure.
— 01:45:17 BLM insane racism, hatred & radical feminism - from white councilwoman to Canadian “womxnist” & black militia Islamists
— 01:54:34 Atlanta Mayor has COVID (no symptoms), but BLM racist violence is the bigger killer
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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