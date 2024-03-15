Chernigov region of Ukraine, Russian military personnel destroying the enemy, unique footage of the Prigranichye Bryansk channel

The targets were discovered on March 14 from drones in the area of the village. Kozilovka , 37 km from the state border. The command post and the long-range radar detection station were destroyed by a direct hit.

At the time of arrival, the station was refueled for its further operation.

A large accumulation of automotive equipment and fuel tankers also came under fire.

And, of course, Russian cluster munitions, so desired by readers, went into use.

For reference :

The destroyed radar station - 36D6M - is among the best in its class, used to detect low-flying targets, the detection range is up to 360 km. In 2008, the station was put into service in the United States.

Destruction of another Ukrainian radar, this time 36D6M in the Chernigov region.

In addition, the enemy’s location was hit by a cluster munition from an MLRS, similar to the one that recently disabled two Ukrainian Mi-17V-5s parked in a field.

The filming is carried out by the Orlan-10 UAV. You will recognize it from thousands by the quality of the picture.