“I Left Big Pharma”: Life After Bristol Meyers Squibb with former BMS Scientist | Ep 60

Exclusively on Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, Bristol Meyers Squibb scientist Joy Corson spoke out on the show amidst being fired during the mandates. That whistleblowing episode from Season 1 made waves, as Americans were searching for answers about the shots. We welcomed Joy back to share what life has been like a year after taking a stand, why having dissenting voices like hers and her fellow colleagues who took a stand are vital for consumers and the future of Big Pharma. As well as, the two businesses she has launched in the wake of her termination, consulting pharmaceutical companies and Connect-Ed.net, a resource connecting educators and families with like minded individuals to establish a personalized education experience.The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!Show more





https://www.connected-ed.net/





Joy Corson on Season 1 of Faithful Freedom: Exclusively on Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, Bristol Meyers Squibb scientist Joy Corson spoke out on the show amidst being fired during the mandates. That whistleblowing episode from Season 1 made waves, as Americans were searching for answers about the shots. We welcomed Joy back to share what life has been like a year after taking a stand, why having dissenting voices like hers and her fellow colleagues who took a stand are vital for consumers and the future of Big Pharma. As well as, the two businesses she has launched in the wake of her termination, consulting pharmaceutical companies and Connect-Ed.net, a resource connecting educators and families with like minded individuals to establish a personalized education experience.

The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!





https://www.connected-ed.net/





Joy Corson on Season 1 of Faithful Freedom: https://youtu.be/wJ9A3NjXHw8





Sign the WTP USA Petition to help make Vaccination Status Discrimination Illegal: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html





Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast

Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/





Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046





Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/faithful-freedom





Show less

CSID: a5ba585bf29c9744









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co