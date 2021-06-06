HISTORY'S BIGGEST SECRET - ALL OUR MAJOR INSTITUTIONS HAVE BEEN COVERTLY TAKEN OVER BY JEWISH MONEY

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
None of history make much sense until you understand history's biggest secret. That all our major institutions are instruments of Jewish money power.
And don't hold your breath for the FBI to investigate this claim - The FBI Director CHRISTOPHER WRAY IS THE PROPERTY OF JEWISH BANKERS! 100% That fucking scumbag is endangering our lives, our children and our future by pretending this covid bio-terrorism attack by the Jewish finance capital WHO IS RUNNING THE ENTIRE SHOW IN WASHINGTON is nothing to see, move along.