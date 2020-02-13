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Part 2-HUGE Jump In Confirmed Cases!*US Military Preparing For Pandemic*FEMA To Hold Drill*
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
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122 views • February 13, 2020
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https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/your-military/2020/02/13/us-military-prepping-for-coronavirus-pandemic/
https://www.hstoday.us/channels/global/dod-hhs-dhs-should-use-existing-coordination-mechanisms-to-improve-their-pandemic-preparedness/
https://www.twistedtruth.net/featured/fema-to-hold-mass-casualty-drill/
https://www.marines.mil/News/Messages/Messages-Display/Article/2081806/us-marine-corps-disease-containment-preparedness-planning-guidance-for-2019-nov/
https://www.marines.mil/News/Messages/Messages-Display/Article/2081806/us-marine-corps-disease-containment-preparedness-planning-guidance-for-2019-nov/
https://twitter.com/GearoidReidy/status/1227786373496655872
https://twitter.com/CGTNOfficial/status/1227783198224134144
https://twitter.com/BNODesk/status/1227782900415893504
http://www.sohu.com/a/372642760_119038?spm=smpc.news-home.top-news2.3.1581562441108lCUUDjs
https://twitter.com/muyixiao/status/1227752920671801344?s=09
https://www.wibc.com/news/local-news/hoosier-who-traveled-china-monitored-coronavirus-wayne-county
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/china-reports-huge-jump-new-coronavirus-infections-deaths-oil-stocks-tumble-gold-soars
https://twitter.com/Fxhedgers/status/1227743321616834560
https://twitter.com/BNODesk/status/1227795633802797056?s=19
https://twitter.com/NewsAlternative/status/1227770992413429760
https://twitter.com/Fxhedgers/status/1227796830575943680?s=09
https://thehimalayantimes.com/nepal/coronavirus-suspect-goes-missing/
https://www.kvue.com/amp/article/news/health/coronavirus/coronavirus-vaccine-san-diego/509-e18e37f6-347c-4b08-ad33-910968abb04f?__twitter_impression=true
https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2020/02/10/live-health-officials-discuss-coronavirus-response-hawaii/
https://twitter.com/onlyyoontv/status/1227743370191097856
https://twitter.com/COVID_19NEWS
https://twitter.com/IsChinar
https://twitter.com/COVID_19NEWS
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