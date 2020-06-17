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Infrastructure would be ‘worst kind of stimulus’: Mick Mulvaney
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9 views • June 17, 2020
Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney argues if Americans are careful and cautious, they can help the economy recover on its own without additional stimulus.
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