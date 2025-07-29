AT THE CROSS OF JESUS CHRIST ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-JULY 29 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First Consider Looking Toward the Cross; Then, the View From the Cross. The Cross Is a Place of Death and of Love and of Cleansing. How Relevant and Important the Cross Is STILL, Today: for If One Speaks to an Evil, Familiar Spirit, It Will Answer Them-- But If Anyone Will Speak to Jesus, Wanting Him, He Will Answer! And, Be Heartened by the Seven Statements Jesus Made from the Cross.