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Trey Gowdy No rationality behind California's outdoor dining ban.
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44 views • December 08, 2020
Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy slammed Speaker Nancy Pelosi Monday for owing her sudden flexibility on coronavirus relief to Joe Biden's election win, calling it one of the "most despicable things" he'd ever heard a leader say.
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