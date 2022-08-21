Weird One-Eyed Pyramid Machine Scanning People's Faces And Palms In Downtown Montreal, Canada!!

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Well whether or not this is an art installation or another program, the fact remains, that humans willingly give their data over to unknown forces, without a second thought. It’s a widespread trend on social media, but now the trend is continuing in different ways. Is this preparing humanity for what is to come in the future? Will our energies be read soon, in every store we enter, every grocery store… at the bank, and what if our social credit score isn’t acceptable? What then??