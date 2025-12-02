BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Truth About PBI in the 90s: Ruckman preached the Sinner's Prayer
RobertBreakerPeterRuckman
4 views • 3 days ago

Robert Breaker claims Ruckman from 1995 to 1998 preached that A. confession was a work and B. the only thing that could save you was mental assent in believing in Jesus shedding his blood. FALSE. Dr. Ruckman from 1950s to his death taught that there were two conditions to being saved, believing and confessing.




If you didn't believe and didn't confess, you weren't saved. If you confessed and didn't believe, you weren't saved.




Breaker teaches that confess to be saved, you weren't saved.




That is not what Dr. Ruckman taught.




Thank you to Brother Don as always and He Must Increase for the clips. Brother Ed for indirectly giving me the Pig video.




I didn't date them as they were already dated.




The timestamps are featured below.






Robert Breaker (cloud church) - What it Means to Believe in the Blood




https://youtu.be/vHxNMoZUcwU?t=1064




Robert Breaker (cloud church) - EP 03 A Random Piece of Steak Podcast CONFESSION




https://www.youtube.com/live/2OPYaKyWWKA?si=58fA4OdBdOjmdqG3&t=3907




Dr Ruckman, "Working in God's Vineyard" 1991




https://youtu.be/RuKNF5SMTtQ?t=2253




Peter S. Ruckman - BEHOLD THE MAN (1992)




https://youtu.be/47WfB_DFOw4?t=3215




Robert Breaker (cloud church) - What The Bible Says About Calling Upon the Lord




https://youtu.be/T54tKkljMh0?t=3241




Peter S. Ruckman - Pyramids (1995)




https://youtu.be/WUr9nuAaxn8?t=3826




Dr Ruckman, 1995, All Things Work Together




https://youtu.be/1z1Om_3WIak?t=3182




Peter S. Ruckman - Questions and Answers 1995




https://youtu.be/H15bfC-tzgI?t=567




Shallow Soulwinning: The Sinner's Prayer Deception




https://youtu.be/TjzOinOnjnQ?t=992




Peter S. Ruckman - Dead men, Mad men, and Pigs (1996)




https://youtu.be/mbi4l-joZDM?t=3876




"What Happens When You Die" Dr Ruckman, 1997




https://youtu.be/FeasgpKDllY?t=2675




https://youtu.be/FeasgpKDllY?t=4444




Dr Ruckman, How to win souls, (Audio)1999 White Plains




https://youtu.be/EE4PDx_IV94?t=4311

salvationtheologydoctrineruckmansinners prayercomparisonchristian doctrinehow to get savedbreakerrobert breakerchristian theologysoteriologydr peter ruckmanpeter sturges ruckmanpeter s ruckmanhow to go to heaven after you dieshould you say sinners prayerrobert breaker vs dr ruckman
Related videos

