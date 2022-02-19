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Mayor Watermelon Seeds Adams Plays the Race Card on White Journalist
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20 views • February 19, 2022
Here we go with Mayor Watermelon Seeds Adams playing the race card , with claims to many white journalist ? They need more POC in the new rooms ? Does this sound familar... It should because Lori Lightfoot black Mayor of Chicago said she was not giving interviews to White Journalist , only to POC. Imaging if this was a White Mayor saying he will only speak to White Journalist , he would be deemed a racist white supremacist.
https://nypost.com/2022/02/15/mayor-eric-adams-claims-white-journalists-misrepresent-him/?utm_campaign=SocialFlow&;utm_medium=SocialFlow&utm_source=NYPTwitter
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https://nypost.com/2022/02/15/mayor-eric-adams-claims-white-journalists-misrepresent-him/?utm_campaign=SocialFlow&;utm_medium=SocialFlow&utm_source=NYPTwitter
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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