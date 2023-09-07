La AGENDA 2030 es el PLAN de la ELITE para APROPIARSE de TODO.

Denuncian que la Agenda 2030 recibe 500 mil millones de Euros cada año hasta el año 2030, por parte de la Unión Europea. Planean expropiar el mundo entero, para quitárselo a los ciudadanos, bajo la excusa de los ODS (Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible).
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.