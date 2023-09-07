Create New Account
La AGENDA 2030 es el PLAN de la ELITE para APROPIARSE de TODO.
Analizando Los Tiempos
Published 14 hours ago

Denuncian que la Agenda 2030 recibe 500 mil millones de Euros cada año hasta el año 2030, por parte de la Unión Europea. Planean expropiar el mundo entero, para quitárselo a los ciudadanos, bajo la excusa de los ODS (Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible).

nwonew world orderagenda 2030world economic forumfemnuevo orden mundialwefnomforo economico mundialforo de davoscontrol mundialgran resetunion europeaodsojetivos de desarrollo sostenible

