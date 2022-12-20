WW III - LIVE!

Peter D. Zimmerman, a physicist, was chief scientist of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during the anthrax attacks and chief scientist of the Arms Control and Disarmament Agency. He is a fellow of the American Physical Society, a member of National Security Leaders for Biden and The Steady State.

World War III has started. You may not have noticed it's a war to the death, because this is combat without bombs or bullets. Our enemy is the SARS-Cov-2 virus, which causes COVID-19. It has exactly one purpose: conquering your cells and turning them into factories to make more viruses.