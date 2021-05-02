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Roger Hodkinson Exposes The Virus Fraud
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246 views • May 02, 2021
Roger Hodkinson Exposes The Virus Fraud
Roger Hodkinson, Canadian Physician, Covid 19, Corona Virus, Hoax, Deception, Lockdown, Vaccines, Masks, Anthony Fauci, Passports, Bill Gates, Globalism, Communism, Technocracy, The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, The New Normal, Klaus Schwab, The World Economic Forum
Roger Hodkinson, Canadian Physician, Covid 19, Corona Virus, Hoax, Deception, Lockdown, Vaccines, Masks, Anthony Fauci, Passports, Bill Gates, Globalism, Communism, Technocracy, The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, The New Normal, Klaus Schwab, The World Economic Forum
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