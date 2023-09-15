Part 2 Beware of `Old Terminology: IRS Absolute Government Power

Read Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/09/september-hebrew-feast-days-2023.html Blow the Trumpets. Eat apples dipped in Honey for a sweet New Year.

September Hebrew Feast Days 2023Rosh Hashanah is the birthday of the universe, the day G‑d created Adam and Eve, and it’s celebrated as the head of the Jewish year. It begins at sundown on the eve of Tishrei 1 (Sept. 15, 2023) and ends after nightfall on Tishrei 2 (Sept. 17, 2023).

Together with Yom Kippur (which follows 10 days later), it is part of the Yamim Nora'im (Days of Awe, or High Holidays).

PG here Amen! We can pray until our knees are bleeding, our mouths are dry and we can not speak anymore. To no avail. First, pray, God forgive us for accepting the Forbidden Fruit from the hand of sorcery: Counterfeited Money!

Read The Bible book of James 5 woe unto the rich who counterfeited money. Turn from this sin, confess this sin and God will heal you and clean the minds of the people. The fiat fake money. God told us to use just weights and balances throughout the Bible.

I fought this Demon in the 80's. Spiritually fighting the Devil.

While praying for cash, money, my bills paid. Those prayers were answered but not by God! Satan, I would receive higher and higher income. It is called deceit, and inflation. I had been trapped by the deceit of riches.

