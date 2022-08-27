THE AMISH FARMER FACING JAIL TIME from TheHighwire.com

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Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-amish-farmer-facing-jail-time/
Amish farmer, Amos Miller, has faced an over 6 year legal battle and over $300,000 in fees and jail time from the USDA for processing and distributing food from his own farm. Del speaks to Amos exclusively about why he’s being made an example and how he’s fighting back.
#AmosMiller #USDA #RawMilk
POSTED: August 26, 2022