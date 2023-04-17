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Do you want to know and understand what helicopter money means ?
If the answer is yes, have a pleasant watch of the video.
video originally from: https://www.augustapreciousmetals.com/video/video-what-is-helicopter-money-economics-made-simple/?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1373&apmtrkr_cph=&sub_id=helicopter_money