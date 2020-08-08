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O. MMS: How to make and take MMS 1 drops in a Capsule. Preparation and Demonstration. (No sour taste!)
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3173 views • August 08, 2020
MMS drops can be taken in capsules if you can't stand the taste. This video shows what you would need and how to prepare a capsule for taking orally. You will need a mixing cup, an extra dropper, empty capsules and water to wash the pill down. A pill holder helps too and a slice of apple to help wash it down.
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