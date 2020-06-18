© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FDA Vaccine Flaws, Fauci The Fraud, And Bad Bioethics
Follow
1
Share
Report
121 views • June 18, 2020
David Knight exposes the rushed development and manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines, spearheaded by Dr. Fauci, and draws attention to alternative treatments in the medical field which are currently not being pursued by President Trump.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.