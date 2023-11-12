Islamic World Must be United - says Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi - His address at the Riyadh, Arab League Summit on the War in Gaza

From first day, Saturday Nov 11th, 2023

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has just finished his address at the Riyadh summit on the ongoing war in Gaza.

Here is a summary what he said:

Blind bombardment against Gaza must stop. The entire Islamic world must be united and through this unity we can sort out the problem.

America is supporting Israel in the UN and vetoes resolutions that prevent the killing of Palestinians. It has paved the way for Israel to kill more, to bombard more and to shell more.

I hope at the end of this summit we can come to a resolution that will be for the benefit of the Palestinian people.

