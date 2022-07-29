PASTOR MICHAEL PETRO

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Michael Petro is a Conservative Radio Host, Minister, Author, and Executive Producer of The Voice of Healing Radio and VOH News. Michael is the Senior Pastor of The Voice of Healing Church, a non-denominational church and media-broadcasting movement based in Houston, Texas. The Voice of Healing Radio with Apostle Michael Petro brings an in-depth understanding of the scriptures prophetically, the rich revelation of the Early Chruch Apostolic Fathers, and biblical interpretation of the biggest news stories of our day. It is broadcasted on Alex Jones Banned. Video Network, Right America Media, Faith Unveiled Network, every major podcast platform, and conservative platforms such as Rumble, BitChute, Brighteon, and Clout Hub. www.vohnews.tv www.vohradio.com