Vaxx Injuries on College Campuses: Students Keel Over, Mandates Remain

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Lucia Sinatra joins The Stew Peters Show to bring attention to students who are enduring persecution in states that have dropped mask and vaccine mandates.
Stew gives a call-to-action to all viewers to contact your local legislative districts, demanding that this student suffrage ends for good!
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Mirrored - Stew Peters TV