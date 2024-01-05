Create New Account
Media Spin Machine
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published Friday

Desperate

* Big media sink to a new low.

* They’re giddy over a Dem report re: DJT.

* They allege Trump’s organization is successful — and conflate running a business with taking gifts.

* They’ll say and do anything to attack him.

* Difference between receiving $ and making it?


The Trump Organization

* Trump runs legitimate, successful real estate development/conglomerate businesses.

* DJT didn’t own the hotels while he was POTUS; he transferred ownership to his sons.

* They, in turn, donated $ from foreigners to the U.S. Treasury.

* DJT’s net worth decreased while he was in office.

* The Biden Crime Family runs shell companies, peddles influence and takes bribes; it doesn’t pay taxes or even have a website.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (4 January 2024)

https://youtu.be/BgkJM-KIcw4

Keywords
