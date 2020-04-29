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"You DON'T HAVE A CHOICE, until.. FORCE-VACCINATION!" says Bill Gates In TV interview-Mother Fxxxer.
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155 views • April 29, 2020
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Dr Shiva Ayyadurai Podcast/Interview Request: https://shiva4senate.com/interview/
Dr Rashid Buttar: https://www.facebook.com/DrRashidABut...
Dr Shiva Ayyadurai: @Diamond and Silk - The Viewers View @Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai @Dr Rashid A Buttar @Andrew Kaufman
FireFauci #FireFauci: https://shiva4senate.com/petition-fir...
Dr Shiva Website: https://shiva4senate.com
Dr Shiva Ayyadurai videos: https://shiva4senate.com/truth-freedo...
Dr Shiva Twitter: https://twitter.com/va_shiva
Dr Shiva Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy...
Dr Shiva Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/va_shiva/
Dr Shiva YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/drvashiva
#FireFauci , #TruthFreedomHealth , #Shiva4Senate , #Coronavirus #LondonRealArmy , #LondonReal
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