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Rockefellers’ LockStep Scenario and The Great Reset just got slammed in Dutch parliament
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525 views • June 06, 2021
We're pretty sure we actually got deleted by YouTube for the videos exposing the Jewish masterminds behind communist revolutions, and this video was the best excuse they found, we'll talk about that soon.
More info on Lock Step: https://silview.media/2020/09/09/exclusive-final-evidence-covid-19-is-a-a-simex-planned-simulation-exercise-by-who-and-world-bank/
June 4, 2021: Dutch MP Thierry Baudet, Forum for Democracy party leader, exposes The Rockefeller Foundation’s LockStep Scenario in parliament. After all its “predictions” turned out to be true, he sincerely hopes the rest of the Scenario won’t unfold. "It’s time to wake up and reclaim freedom before it’s too late."
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFrU5sXS8f4
More info on Lock Step: https://silview.media/2020/09/09/exclusive-final-evidence-covid-19-is-a-a-simex-planned-simulation-exercise-by-who-and-world-bank/
June 4, 2021: Dutch MP Thierry Baudet, Forum for Democracy party leader, exposes The Rockefeller Foundation’s LockStep Scenario in parliament. After all its “predictions” turned out to be true, he sincerely hopes the rest of the Scenario won’t unfold. "It’s time to wake up and reclaim freedom before it’s too late."
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFrU5sXS8f4
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