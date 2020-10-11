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Rhodesian Bush War: Black artillery goes very wrong!
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324 views • October 11, 2020
Here is a very funny story from the Rhodesian War, from 1977 when a group of 40 black "special forces" infiltrated into Rhodesia to launch a night attack on an FAF (Forward Airfield) using mortars, machine-guns, AK47s and RPG7s. They were firing lots of tracer rounds at the FAF and the Rhodesian army base next to it.
In here, I also mention a Rhodesian invention, a type of wire mesh which actually worked, which catches incoming mortar shells and prevents them from damaging our small, but very critically important, air force!
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
In here, I also mention a Rhodesian invention, a type of wire mesh which actually worked, which catches incoming mortar shells and prevents them from damaging our small, but very critically important, air force!
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
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