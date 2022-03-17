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The United Nations Now Pushing "Transitional Justice"
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While the world seemingly focuses solely on Ukraine for whatever can be believed about stories coming from the Mockingbird Media, the United Nations is now pushing forward "transitional justice." Last week on The Sons of Liberty's Rotten to the Core Wednesday, we took a look at the Flock Safety System being used by Department of Transportation and schools for data tracking. This week, we'll be completing the look at the police state gist our nation is going towards with the Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor. The United Nations' transitional justice will connect to this growing police state not only in the united States but also around the world.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/amid-ukraine-fiasco-united-nations-pushes-transitional-justice-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/amid-ukraine-fiasco-united-nations-pushes-transitional-justice-video/
Join our main chat on Discord: https://discord.gg/5YKACb46xJ
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
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Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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